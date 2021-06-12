Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Sunday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.