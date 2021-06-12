Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Sunday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha's evening forecast: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 65F. Winds lig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain o…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect …
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Ke…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions a…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The ar…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It sh…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in …