Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Generally fair. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.