This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly clear. Low 62F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
