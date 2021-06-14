 Skip to main content
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

