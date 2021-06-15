This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
