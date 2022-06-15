This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
