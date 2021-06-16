Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
