This evening in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
