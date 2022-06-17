This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
