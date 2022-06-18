Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kenosha. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
The two adults were still missing after they were swept away in the drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South, authorities said.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may b…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatu…
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Generally fair. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. The fore…