 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert