For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
