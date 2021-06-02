Kenosha's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
