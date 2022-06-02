 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert