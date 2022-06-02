Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.