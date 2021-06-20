Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
