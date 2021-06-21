Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.