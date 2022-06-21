Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.