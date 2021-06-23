Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
