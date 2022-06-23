 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

