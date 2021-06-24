This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
