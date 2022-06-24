This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mainly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
