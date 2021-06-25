For the drive home in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
