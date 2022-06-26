Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.