Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
