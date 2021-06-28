For the drive home in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
