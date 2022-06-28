Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
