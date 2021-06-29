 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert