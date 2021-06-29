This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a ho…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We …
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather f…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house…
This evening in Kenosha: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gus…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and v…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …