This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
