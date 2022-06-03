Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see …
The Kenosha area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Models are s…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. W…
For the drive home in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forec…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.