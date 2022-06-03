 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

