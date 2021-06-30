 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert