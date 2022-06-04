Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.