Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.