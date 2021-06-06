Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly …
Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Tem…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be a …
This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balm…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions a…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.