For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
