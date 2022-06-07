Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.