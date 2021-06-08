For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
