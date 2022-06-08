Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
The wet pattern continues across Wisconsin. Best chance of rain this morning, but activity will linger into Tuesday. See where rain is most likely & what temps are looking like in our weather update.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
For the drive home in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forec…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 de…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …