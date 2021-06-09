For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
