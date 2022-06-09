 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert