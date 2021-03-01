For the drive home in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
