Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.