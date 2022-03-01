For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 19-degree low is fo…
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low.…
This evening in Kenosha: Mainly clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Monday. …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 15-degree low is for…
For the drive home in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temp…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 4…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Today's for…