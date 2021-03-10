Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.