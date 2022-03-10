This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
