This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower.…
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomo…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Generally fair. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It loo…
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degree…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 8 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents sho…