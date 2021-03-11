 Skip to main content
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

