Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.