This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 21F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is still likely Monday morning, but better weather is expected in the days ahead! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
Enjoy the slight warm up while it lasts across Wisconsin. A cold front arriving this evening will cool us back down for the rest of the week. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Dry conditions today, but our temperatures are going in the wrong direction. See how cold it will get Wednesday night and who might see snow on Thursday in our updated forecast video.
Snow flurries and cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with another cold front lowering temperatures even more. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video.
Cold front today, warm front Saturday night. Get ready for quite the swing in temperatures and a little snow as well! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Kenosha's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will…
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Tuesday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…