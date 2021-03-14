 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert