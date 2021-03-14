Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
