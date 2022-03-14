Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.