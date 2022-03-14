For the drive home in Kenosha: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Enjoy the slight warm up while it lasts across Wisconsin. A cold front arriving this evening will cool us back down for the rest of the week. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Dry conditions today, but our temperatures are going in the wrong direction. See how cold it will get Wednesday night and who might see snow on Thursday in our updated forecast video.
Cold front today, warm front Saturday night. Get ready for quite the swing in temperatures and a little snow as well! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Snow flurries and cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with another cold front lowering temperatures even more. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has Monday and Tuesday off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
