This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
