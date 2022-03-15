This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry conditions today, but our temperatures are going in the wrong direction. See how cold it will get Wednesday night and who might see snow on Thursday in our updated forecast video.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has Monday and Tuesday off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
Cold front today, warm front Saturday night. Get ready for quite the swing in temperatures and a little snow as well! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Snow flurries and cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with another cold front lowering temperatures even more. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has Monday and Tuesday off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meant…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The Kenosha area should…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 21F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. The forecast i…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 20-degree low is forecaste…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking…