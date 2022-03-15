 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert