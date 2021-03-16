Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha tomorrow. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.